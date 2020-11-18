First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $18.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $813.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.59%. Analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Foundation by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Foundation by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Foundation by 531.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.