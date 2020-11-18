CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE CURO opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. Research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 594.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

