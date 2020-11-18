CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.
NYSE CURO opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.
In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 594.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.