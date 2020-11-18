Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Down 12.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s stock price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $20.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Co-Diagnostics traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.89. 5,416,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,741,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

CODX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $4,305,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $336.12 million, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of -2.91.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

