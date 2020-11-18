Manulife Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 9,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,123% compared to the typical volume of 424 call options.

MFC stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

