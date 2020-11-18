Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 27,704 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,517% compared to the average daily volume of 600 call options.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 176.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

