$47.16 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post sales of $47.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $155.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.90 million to $155.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $181.89 million, with estimates ranging from $180.18 million to $184.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

SPNE stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,532,000 after buying an additional 623,357 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 147,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SeaSpine by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 83,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in SeaSpine by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 343,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 67,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.