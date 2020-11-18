Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of 550% compared to the typical volume of 1,448 call options.

Shares of NLSN opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

