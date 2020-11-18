$176.70 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce sales of $176.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.64 million to $180.03 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $157.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $728.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $729.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $774.66 million, with estimates ranging from $749.76 million to $792.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $4,783,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.