Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post sales of $67.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.86 million and the lowest is $66.59 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $35.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $161.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.61 million to $161.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $287.68 million, with estimates ranging from $279.08 million to $296.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.

GSBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.5% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.