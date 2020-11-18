Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tapestry from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.74.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $28.46 on Monday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

