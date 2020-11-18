BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Outperform

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.25. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

AUY opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

