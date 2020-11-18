Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Shares of APD opened at $266.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.59 and a 200 day moving average of $272.46. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

