Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD)

Equities researchers at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ GHLD opened at $14.44 on Monday. Guild has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $15.66.

In related news, Director Patrick Joseph Duffy sold 4,900,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $68,750,816.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Terry Lynn Schmidt sold 287,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $4,029,051.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,363,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,107.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,131 shares of company stock worth $80,407,768 in the last 90 days.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

