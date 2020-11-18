South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $71.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that South State will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 847.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in South State by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South State by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

