American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $86.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after buying an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,937,000 after purchasing an additional 113,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

