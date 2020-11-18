The Children’s Place (PLCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect The Children’s Place to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Children’s Place to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $81.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $537.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

