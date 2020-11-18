The Children’s Place (PLCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect The Children’s Place to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Children’s Place to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $81.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $537.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
