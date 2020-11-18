51job (JOBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th.

JOBS stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. 51job has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOBS. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 51job presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Earnings History for 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tapestry Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight
Tapestry Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight
BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Yamana Gold to Outperform
BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Yamana Gold to Outperform
Air Products and Chemicals Price Target Cut to $300.00
Air Products and Chemicals Price Target Cut to $300.00
Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Guild
Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Guild
South State Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson
South State Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson
American Electric Power Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research
American Electric Power Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report