51job (JOBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th.

JOBS stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. 51job has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOBS. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 51job presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

