Fangdd Network Group (DUO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Fangdd Network Group has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fangdd Network Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.