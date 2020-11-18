Fangdd Network Group (DUO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Fangdd Network Group has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fangdd Network Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tapestry Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight
Tapestry Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight
BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Yamana Gold to Outperform
BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Yamana Gold to Outperform
Air Products and Chemicals Price Target Cut to $300.00
Air Products and Chemicals Price Target Cut to $300.00
Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Guild
Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Guild
South State Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson
South State Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson
American Electric Power Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research
American Electric Power Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report