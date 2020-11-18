National Securities Downgrades Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Neutral

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by research analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.68. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $312,087.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,896 shares of company stock worth $3,372,865. Company insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth $144,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

