FY2020 EPS Estimates for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Reduced by Cormark (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Cormark also issued estimates for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPL. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.21.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock opened at C$12.59 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 138.96%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

