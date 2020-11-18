Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 715,309 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after buying an additional 265,782 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $158.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.01.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

