BRP (DOOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. BRP has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.65-3.95 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOOO stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

