BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (DOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.34 per share for the quarter.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.50 million.

Get BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) alerts:

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$62.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.84. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$78.42. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.25.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.