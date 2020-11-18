Senmiao Technology (AIHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 20th.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 164.32%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Shares of AIHS opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

