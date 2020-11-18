Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report sales of $130.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.80 million and the lowest is $127.78 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $103.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $479.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $487.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $512.38 million, with estimates ranging from $504.50 million to $520.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,912 shares of company stock valued at $217,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.