$35.63 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report sales of $35.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.60 million and the highest is $36.70 million. Phreesia reported sales of $32.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $141.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $142.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $169.45 million, with estimates ranging from $159.21 million to $174.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $331,242.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $138,652.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 636,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 50.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

