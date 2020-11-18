Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (RSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 25th.

TSE:RSI opened at C$4.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $508.37 million and a PE ratio of -23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$5.45.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

About Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

