So-Young International (SY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. So-Young International has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million.

Shares of SY opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SY. TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.87.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

