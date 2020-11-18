VersaBank (VB.TO) (VB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th.

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE VB opened at C$6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.25. VersaBank has a 12-month low of C$4.41 and a 12-month high of C$7.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. VersaBank (VB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

VersaBank (VB.TO) Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

