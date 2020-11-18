Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.72 Million

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report $521.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $524.97 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $424.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. Aegis began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of VSTO opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 58.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

