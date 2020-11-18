ValuEngine Upgrades Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to “Hold”

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.
Boston Private Financial stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 189,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Private Financial
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.
