ValuEngine Upgrades Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to “Hold”

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 189,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

