Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 31.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

