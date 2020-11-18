Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.15.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
