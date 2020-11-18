Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to “Hold”

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 175.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,433,000 after buying an additional 3,294,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,272 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,779,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,528,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

