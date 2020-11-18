Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Raised to $75.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.91.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $70.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -283.16 and a beta of 1.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,576,130.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,687,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 143,092 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.