Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce $13.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $51.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.49 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $64.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE:AJX opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $226.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Great Ajax by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Great Ajax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Great Ajax by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

