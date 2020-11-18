Argus Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $90.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

AMAT stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

