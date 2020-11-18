Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Science Applications International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after acquiring an additional 315,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 349,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Science Applications International by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

