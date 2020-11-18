Richard Briere Buys 39,392 Shares of Pittards plc (PTD.L) (LON:PTD) Stock

Pittards plc (PTD.L) (LON:PTD) insider Richard Briere bought 39,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £14,968.96 ($19,557.04).

Richard Briere also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pittards plc (PTD.L) alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Richard Briere purchased 20,000 shares of Pittards plc (PTD.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($10,190.75).

Shares of LON PTD opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.29. Pittards plc has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 74.92 ($0.98).

Pittards plc (PTD.L) (LON:PTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (17.06) (($0.22)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Pittards plc (PTD.L)

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, UK and Ethiopia. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Pittards plc (PTD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards plc (PTD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.