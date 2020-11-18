Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACCD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of ACCD opened at $39.99 on Monday. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,449,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,896,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,073,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Analyst Recommendations for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

