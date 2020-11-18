Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $509.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post sales of $509.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.80 million. Etsy posted sales of $270.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $6,076,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,904.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,759 shares of company stock valued at $54,841,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $12,683,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 90.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,601 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Etsy by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.06.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

