Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 573.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 69,192 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion
Hanmi Financial versus AmeriServ Financial Financial Review
Hanmi Financial versus AmeriServ Financial Financial Review
Analyzing Sunoco and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
Analyzing Sunoco and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
Zscaler vs. Grow Capital Head-To-Head Contrast
Zscaler vs. Grow Capital Head-To-Head Contrast
Contrasting ACI Global and DermTech
Contrasting ACI Global and DermTech
Contrasting Kodiak Sciences & REGENXBIO
Contrasting Kodiak Sciences & REGENXBIO


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report