Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 573.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 69,192 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

