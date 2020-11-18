Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) versus AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Financial Review

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hanmi Financial and AmeriServ Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.71%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and AmeriServ Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 1.17 $32.79 million $1.06 9.84 AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.79 $6.03 million N/A N/A

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 11.41% 5.56% 0.53% AmeriServ Financial 7.27% 4.51% 0.38%

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hanmi Financial pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AmeriServ Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats AmeriServ Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February. 06, 2020, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

