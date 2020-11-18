Analyzing Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 97.08% 4,621.29% 2,138.02%

Sunoco has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunoco and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 2 6 0 2.75 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunoco presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Sunoco’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunoco is more favorable than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunoco and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.17 $313.00 million $2.27 12.84 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $48.97 million 0.76 $47.92 million N/A N/A

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunoco beats BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves were 4.465 million barrels of oil and condensate of which 4.394 million barrels are proved developed reserves; and 0.070 million barrels are proved undeveloped reserves. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

