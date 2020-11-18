Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) vs. Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zscaler and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 10 13 1 2.63 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler presently has a consensus price target of $130.74, suggesting a potential downside of 4.32%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Zscaler shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -26.69% -24.33% -9.11% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and Grow Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $431.27 million 42.11 -$115.12 million ($0.70) -195.20 Grow Capital $2.37 million 10.06 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Risk & Volatility

Zscaler has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zscaler beats Grow Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also offers Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across key business applications, providing an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company provides workload segmentation solutions comprising Zscaler Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; and Zscaler Cloud Workload Segmentation, which is designed to secure application-to-application communications inside public clouds and data centers to stop lateral threat movement, as well as to prevent application compromise and reduce the risk of data breaches. Its platform includes Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Nanolog Server modules. Zscaler, Inc. serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

