Contrasting GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GoodRx and Leaf Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leaf Group $154.96 million 0.91 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

GoodRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leaf Group.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and Leaf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 6 0 2.38 Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $58.38, indicating a potential upside of 61.24%. Leaf Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.10%. Given Leaf Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than GoodRx.

Summary

Leaf Group beats GoodRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices. It provides prices of drugs in areas of alcohol dependence, allergies, cold, Alzheimer's disease, angina, antibiotics, anticoagulant, antiviral, antiplatelet, anxiety, arrhythmia, arrhythmia, asthma, bipolar disorder, birth control, cancer, cerebral hemorrhage, cholesterol, COPD, depression, dermatology, diabetes, ear, enlarged prostate, epilepsy, eye, fertility, fibromyalgia, flu, gastrointestinal, heart failure, hypertension, hypotension, immune system, insomnia, medical supplies, men's health, mental health, migraine, myasthenia gravis, nausea, nervous system, obesity, obsessive-compulsive disorder, opioid dependence, pain relief, arthritis, panic disorder, Parkinson's disease, PMDD, restless leg syndrome, schizophrenia, seizure, sleep aids, smoking and addiction, smoking cessation, thyroid drugs, Tourette syndrome, trazodone, urology, vaccines, and women's health. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

