361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) & Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Head-To-Head Comparison

361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 361 Degrees International and Crocs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 361 Degrees International $814.93 million 0.33 $62.57 million N/A N/A Crocs $1.23 billion 3.18 $119.50 million $1.61 36.02

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than 361 Degrees International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 361 Degrees International and Crocs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 N/A Crocs 0 3 8 0 2.73

Crocs has a consensus price target of $57.45, indicating a potential downside of 0.94%. Given Crocs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than 361 Degrees International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

361 Degrees International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crocs has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 361 Degrees International and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A Crocs 12.08% 102.93% 19.72%

Summary

Crocs beats 361 Degrees International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand. The company also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 5,519 stores under the 361 core brand name. The company also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. 361 Degrees International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name. The company sells its products in approximately 85 countries through wholesalers and distributors, as well as through stores and e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2019, it had 109 retail stores; 65 kiosks and store-in-stores; 193 outlet stores; and 13 company-operated e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Niwot, Colorado.

