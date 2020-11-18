The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Financial Analysis

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

55.5% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and CCA Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 6.50 $684.00 million $4.12 62.37 CCA Industries $17.14 million 0.94 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries.

Volatility and Risk

The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estée Lauder Companies 4.38% 32.72% 7.91% CCA Industries -0.98% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Estée Lauder Companies and CCA Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estée Lauder Companies 1 3 14 0 2.72 CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus target price of $229.35, suggesting a potential downside of 10.74%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats CCA Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, RODIN olio lusso, FLIRT!, Kiton, and Tom Ford brands. It also holds license arrangements for Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Michael Kors, Ermenegildo Zegna, Dr. Andrew Weil, TOM FORD BEAUTY, AERIN, and Tory Burch brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer Websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. has a joint development agreement with Atropos Therapeutics Inc. to discover senomodulators. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.