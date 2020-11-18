Financial Review: DPW (NYSE:DPW) versus Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP)

DPW (NYSE:DPW) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of DPW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of DPW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DPW has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DPW and Espey Mfg. & Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DPW and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW $26.51 million 0.71 -$32.91 million N/A N/A Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.44 $1.16 million N/A N/A

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than DPW.

Profitability

This table compares DPW and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW -112.40% -322.52% -58.19% Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16%

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics beats DPW on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. The company also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. It serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

