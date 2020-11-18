Comparing The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) & Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)

The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

The Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of The Dewey Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Dewey Electronics $5.69 million 1.04 $1.25 million N/A N/A Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 320.55 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -20.79

The Dewey Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares The Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03%

Summary

The Dewey Electronics beats Wrap Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

