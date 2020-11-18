Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to post $828.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $876.17 million and the lowest is $780.30 million. Ryerson posted sales of $961.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

NYSE RYI opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

